'My heart is shattered': Mother pleads for suspects in fatal Pahrump shooting to turn themselves in

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing new details surrounding the fatal shooting over the weekend and the search for the four suspects involved.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at Ian Deutch Memorial Park shortly after the conclusion of Pahrump's weekly "movie in the park " family event, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

You can watch the full briefing by Nye County authorities here:

Full Briefing: Nye County authorities share new details in fatal weekend shooting

The victim, identified by police as Joey Perry, was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight between the suspects and another group of people near the parking lot.

Initially, police responded to the fight and had left because the fight was no longer happening, 10 minutes later the shooting would occur, according to authorities.

Nye County Sherrif Joe McGill also revealed that a "green light was put on Joey," but the reasons as to why this "green light" was given are unclear for now.

The suspects are also alleged to have an altered, semi-automatic gun modified illegally to be fully automatic.

Investigators said the suspects knew the victim, though the exact nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

Nye County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for three individuals connected to the shooting: 17-year-old Anthony Aguilar, 18-year-old Carlos Blakely and 19-year-old Fabian Ferrante.

A fourth person, identified as 18-year-old Brandon Port, has been interviewed by authorities and cleared from being a suspect.

WATCH: "My heart is shattered": Mother of victim gives tearful plea

Mother of victim asks suspects to turn themselves in

In a tearful plea, the mother of Joey Perry, Mari Ausiello, pleaded for the suspects to turn themselves in.

"My heart is shattered and I just ask that if you know anything, you come forward and if you're these cowards that did this, please turn yourselves in," said Ausiello.

Authorities revealing during the press conference that they are currently following up on some leads.

The suspects are currently facing charges of murder, conspiracy and possession of an altered firearm.

As of now, the Town of Pahrump will be suspending "Movies in the Park" starting this Saturday, July 12.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or the Nye County Sherriff's Office at 775-752-7000.

