Police continue to search for suspects after fatal shooting at Pahrump park

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for four suspects after a man was shot and killed following a movie event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday night shortly after the conclusion of Pahrump's weekly "movie in the park " family event, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, identified by police as Joey Perry, was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight between the suspects and another group of people near the parking lot.

"What kind of beef are you going to have with a bunch of kids and adults coming here to watch movies?" said Wayne Tingler, who lives in the area.

Investigators told me the suspects knew the victim, though the exact nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

"You got problems, take care of it hand to hand. There ain't no reason to shoot nobody," Tingler said.

Nye County Sheriff's deputies are searching for four individuals connected to the shooting: 18-year-old Anthony Aguilar, 18-year-old Carlos Blakely, 19-year-old Fabian Ferrante, and a juvenile whose name has not been released.

A fifth person, identified as 18-year-old Brandon Port, has been located and interviewed by authorities.

"I just don't understand why they come out shooting people," Tingler said.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office plans to share more information during a press conference Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

