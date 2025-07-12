Loved ones remember man killed in Pahrump park shooting with vigil

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Ian Deutch Park in Pahrump is where 22-year-old Joey Perry was killed in a shooting last weekend. It's also where his family and friends chose to celebrate his life with a vigil Friday evening.

Perry's brother, Kurtis Hatherly, addressed the crowd of more than a hundred people with a prepared statement while holding back tears.

WATCH | Loved ones gather to remember Joey Perry

Loved ones remember man killed Pahrump park shooting

"Joey may be gone, but he's with all of us," Hatherly said.

Perry was shot and killed on July 5 after a fight broke out following the conclusion of Pahrump's weekly "Movie in the Park" event.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told reporters earlier this week he believed Perry was trying to protect some teenagers during the fight, but wasn't sure if that was connected to the shooting that ultimately took his life.

McGill was seen consoling Perry's mother, Mari Ausiello, at Friday's vigil.

"I don't want to continue to put focus on the tragedy, as much as I want to put focus on who he was," Hatherly said to the crowd.

Flowers and photos, family and friends surrounded a big red heart painted in the parking lot in honor of Perry.

Loved ones said he was the youngest of four siblings, just in the park to watch a movie before he was killed.

"He was one of the best people you could've known," Hatherly said. "He was selfless, always wanted to make other people smile and went out of his way to help others."

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says both suspects in Perry's death have turned themselves in: 18-year-old Anthony Aguular surrendered to Nye County deputies in Pahrump on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Carlos Blakely surrendered to Metro Police in Las Vegas, and appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for a brief hearing on Thursday morning.

Both men are facing murder charges in connection with Perry's death, and are expected to be in court next week.

At the vigil, there were hugs and plenty of tears — many people told Channel 13 they were too emotional to do an interview, but called the turnout overwhelming.

"Joey, you sometimes felt alone, [but] look at who's here now — a lot of lives changed," Hatherly said to the crowd. "We love you, Joey."