Third suspect facing charges after fatal east Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third suspect is facing charges after a fatal shooting that happened in east Las Vegas last month.

The incident happened on Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive. Police said several people had been arguing before someone pulled out a gun and shot a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the people involved in the incident ran away from the area before officers arrived.

A week after the shooting, 33-year-old Shaleece Brown turned herself in to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center. She's facing open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, residential burglary, and child abuse or neglect charges. Jail records show she is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

On Jan. 31, Las Vegas police announced they had identified 56-year-old David Lynn Coulson, Sr. as a suspect in the case. He was arrested by Los Angeles Police on Jan. 27 and booked on one count of open murder.

On Wednesday, detectives said they had identified 54-year-old Veronica Nezey as a suspect in the case and that she had turned herself in to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

Jail records show she is facing several charges, including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and residential burglary. Court records show she's scheduled to be in court on Monday.