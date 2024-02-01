Man arrested in California in connection with fatal east Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested in California and is facing charges related to a fatal shooting in east Las Vegas.

The shooting happened on Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive.

Police said several people had been arguing and that's when someone pulled out a gun, shot a man, and ran away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A week after the shooting, 33-year-old Shaleece Brown turned herself in to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center. She's facing open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, residential burglary, and child abuse or neglect charges. Jail records show she is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police announced they had identified 56-year-old David Lynn Coulson, Sr. as a suspect in the case. He was arrested by Los Angeles Police on Jan. 27 and booked on one count of open murder. He is waiting to be extradited back to Las Vegas to face that charge.