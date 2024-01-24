Las Vegas police: Woman turns herself in after fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 33-year-old woman has turned herself into Las Vegas police for her role in a fatal shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Shaleece Brown turned herself in to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday. Investigators said the shooting happened last Wednesday in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene around 12:13 a.m., they found a man who had been shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they believe the victim got into a fight with several people before he was shot but all suspects ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Clark County detention records show that Brown is facing multiple charges including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, residential burglary, and child abuse or neglect. Jail records state Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.