LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man police found dead from a gunshot wound was involved in an argument right before his death.

According to LVMPD, the victim was arguing with several subjects who then fled the scene after the shooting. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, a home in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive, at about 12:13 a.m.

At this time, police are not releasing more information on the subjects or the victim as their investigation continues.