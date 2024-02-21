Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Fifth arrest made in deadly east Las Vegas shooting

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
Posted at 5:23 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 20:23:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars Tuesday after police made their fifth arrest in the shooting death of an east Las Vegas man in January.

Previously, a woman turned herself in for the shooting and several others were arrested.

36-year-old David Coulson has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to LVMPD.

Coulson was booked for the following crimes:

  • Open murder with a deadly weapon
  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Burglary

Police carried out the arrest on February 16 and announced the details on Tuesday, February 20.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH