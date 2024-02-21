Fifth arrest made in deadly east Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars Tuesday after police made their fifth arrest in the shooting death of an east Las Vegas man in January.

Previously, a woman turned herself in for the shooting and several others were arrested.

36-year-old David Coulson has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to LVMPD.

Coulson was booked for the following crimes:



Open murder with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit murder

Burglary

Police carried out the arrest on February 16 and announced the details on Tuesday, February 20.