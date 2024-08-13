Teens accused of beating Rancho High classmate to death have plea returned by judge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The four teenagers accused of beating another student to death might not get to have their case heard in juvenile court the way they had hoped.

Damien Hernandez, Dontral Beaver, Gianni Robinson and Treavion Randolph were indicted in January for the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis.

According to an autopsy report from the Clark County Coroner's Office, Lewis' cause of death was "complications of multiple blunt force injuries." The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The four teens were recently offered a deal that if they pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, they would be tried as juveniles instead of adults. All four suspects had to accept the deal or else the case would go to District Court under the original charges.

However, the juvenile court judge expressed concerns with transferring jurisdictions from adult court, and she asked the attorneys to address these issues in the guilty plea agreement.

Attorneys for all four teens have previously filed petitions of writ of habeus corpus to dismiss the indictment.

They argue the indictment should be dismissed because their clients acted in self-defense, in response to Lewis throwing the first punch.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly asserted videos from the scene show a group of people targeting Lewis which she says support the charges in the indictment.

