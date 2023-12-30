Judge sets bail for three teens accused in deadly beating at Rancho High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Judge Nadia Wood has set bail for three of the nine teens accused of the fatal beating of Jonathan Lewis Jr. at Rancho High School in November.

According to court records, Judge Wood set bail for Damien Hernandez, Gianni Robinson, and Treavion Randolph at $100,000 on Wednesday. So far, Damien Hernandez is the only one who has posted bond.

This news comes after the latest hearing, which also included Dontral Beaver, another of the nine teens arrested in connection to the deadly beating. During the hearing, three of the attorneys for the defendants argued their clients were acting in self-defense during the fight that turned into a deadly beating — something prosecutors pushed back against.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said it's not in dispute that Jonathan Lewis Jr. threw the first punch, but what the four individuals present in court did was not out of self-defense.

Giordani told Judge Wood that any threat Lewis Jr. posed to the teens in court was "clearly neutralized" when Jonathan was on the ground in the fetal position.

READ MORE: Arrest report reveals moments leading up to teen's beating death at Rancho High School

The three teens are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.