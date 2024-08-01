Plea deal offered to four teens accused of beating Rancho High classmate to death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The four teenagers accused of beating another student to death have the opportunity to take a plea deal after their court appearance Thursday.

Damien Hernandez, Dontral Beaver, Gianni Robinson and Treavion Randolph were indicted in January for the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis.

KTNV

The attorneys and the judge announced a deal Thursday that if the four teens plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, the case will be sent to juvenile court. All four suspects must accept the deal or the case goes to District Court under the original charges.

According to an autopsy report from the Clark County Coroner's Office, Lewis' cause of death was "complications of multiple blunt force injuries." The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Attorneys for all four teens have filed petitions of writ of habeus corpus to dismiss the indictment.

They argue the indictment should be dismissed because their clients acted in self-defense, in response to Lewis throwing the first punch.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly asserted videos from the scene show a group of people targeting Lewis which she says support the charges in the indictment.