Teen arrested in California is fifth suspect in fatal shooting at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people have now been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Las Vegas apartment complex earlier this year.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male as a fifth suspect in the case. The teen, who was not publicly identified due to his age, was taken into custody by law enforcement in the Southern California city of El Centro.

The 17-year-old was booked into jail for murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges related to the Jan. 2 shooting.

Over the past week, Las Vegas police announced the arrests of four other people as suspects in the case.

All four were booked into jail for open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

To date, police have released limited information about the circumstances of the shooting, which happened at an apartment complex on Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road.

In an initial press release, police stated a man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

That same night, a teenager would turn up at Mountainview Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police soon determined the teen's injuries were related to the shooting at the apartment complex, officials stated previously.

Police have said multiple people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and all of them fled by the time officers arrived.

Valle and Javier Galan were scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Juan Galan is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Tuesday, and Dennis is expected back in court on March 14.