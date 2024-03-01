Second 18-year-old suspect arrested in fatal northwest Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second 18-year-old suspect has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old David Andres Valle as an additional suspect in the Jan. 2 shooting. He was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, police stated in a news release.

The shooting that left one person dead and another injured was reported in an apartment complex in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road.

In previous statements about the case, police said officers arriving at the apartment found one male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers would soon be informed that another man had taken himself to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and determined multiple people had been present in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but all of them were gone by the time police arrived.

Police previously announced the arrest of 18-year-old Prseyus Dennis as a suspect in the fatal shooting. She was arrested on Tuesday and booked into jail.

Anyone with information about this case can contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.