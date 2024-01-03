Watch Now
Fatal shooting killed 1 in northwest Las Vegas, police say

Posted at 11:24 PM, Jan 02, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that killed one in northwest Las Vegas.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. Torrey Pines Drive near W. Smoke Ranch Road.

LVMPD said when officers arrived, they found one person deceased. The homicide section is responding.

"There does not appear to be any outstanding danger to the public," police said.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.

