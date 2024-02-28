Las Vegas police: 18-year-old woman arrested for fatal January shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened on Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of N. Torrey Pines Drive.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man that had been shot went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Prseyus Dennis as a suspect. She was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

She is facing open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery charges. Jail records show a bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.