Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with January shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have now arrested the third and fourth suspect in connection with a fatal January shooting.

The incident happened on Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of N. Torrey Pines Drive, near W. Smoke Ranch Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Later that night, staff at Mountainview Hospital alerted police a teenager who non-life-theatening wounds was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police determined he had been shot at the same apartment complex.

Investigators said several people were involved and they have made multiple arrests. On Feb. 28, police arrested 18-year-old Prseyus Dennis and on Friday, police arrested 18-year-old David Andres Valle.

On Saturday, Las Vegas police announced investigators had also identified 19-year-old Juan Galvan and 20-year-old Javier Galan as suspects in the homicide.

The pair were located and arrested on Friday. They've been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

According to jail records, all four suspects are facing open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery charges.

Court records show that Andres Valle and Javier Galan are scheduled to be in court on March 4, Juan Galan is scheduled to be in court on March 5, and Dennis is scheduled to be in court on March 14.