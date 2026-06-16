Suspect in state police shooting makes first court appearance related to chaotic I-11 scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect at the center of what unfolded into a chaotic scene Wednesday afternoon, which led to a police shooting and one person dead, was in court Tuesday morning.

Sean Shirazi, 45, is accused of driving through a crash scene on I-11 near downtown Las Vegas and hitting a responding state trooper before fleeing the scene.

During court on Tuesday, Shirazi was appointed a public defender for his case.

WATCH the full court hearing here:

FULL HEARING: Suspect makes first court appearance related to chaotic I-11 scene

According to his arrest report, Shirazi at one point had a trooper pinned between the vehicle he was driving and a firetruck at the scene, and that trooper fired six shots toward Shirazi's vehicle.

Troopers were unable to follow him from the scene, but the vehicle was later located at a Dignity Health center in the area of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Shirazi, who police say was shot in the chest area, was taken into custody and treated for injuries.

State police said a passenger in the vehicle during the incident was hospitalized and has since died from their injuries.

She was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday as 40-year-old Corinne Barnes.

According to Shirazi's arrest report, Barnes was shot in the "left flank rib cage area."

Shirazi was initially facing a slew of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, battery, assault and reckless driving.

Channel 13 has now learned that Shirazi's involuntary manslaughter charge was upgraded to 2nd degree murder.

Shirazi is set to return to court on July 20, at 9:30 a.m.