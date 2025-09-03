Suspect in Lesly Palacio homicide makes first court appearance in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than a year in the custody of Mexican authorities, and nearly five years after his initial disappearance, Erick Rangel-Ibarra appeared in a Las Vegas court in connection to the death of Lesly Palacio.

Rangel-Ibarra requested a one-week continuation to explore the possibility of hiring a private attorney, so he is expected to return to court next week.

Palacio, 22, was last seen on Aug. 29, 2020. Her body was found on Sept. 9, 2020, near Valley of Fire State Park.

Video previously shared with Channel 13 showed Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel, moving Palacio's body from their home in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2020.

Video shows Lesly Palacio being dragged to truck, prosecutors say

The cause of Palacio's death was ruled undetermined by the Clark County coroner. Still, authorities determined she was the victim of homicide based on the circumstances of the case.

Jose Rangel initially claimed Palacio died from an overdose, but later admitted to helping dispose of her body. He was sentenced in 2021 to serve two years in prison for helping his son after Palacio was killed.