Suspect in fatal shooting outside laundromat fired at car 17 times while toddler was inside, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused in the deadly shooting outside a northeast valley laundromat earlier this month fired 17 times at a vehicle while a toddler was inside, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

Abdul Muhammad, 39, is charged with one count of open murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm in a June 18 shooting that killed 24-year-old Marquis Perkins and injured his girlfriend.

The shooting happened on June 18 around 9 p.m. at a strip mall near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard. Marquis Perkins, 24, died and his girlfriend was injured. Police said the female victim's 2-year-old child was not injured in the incident.

The arrest report states that Muhammad, identified as "D," was with a group of approximately five people before he approached Perkins' vehicle outside the laundromat and attempted to sell the female victim T-shirts.

"Marquis took offense and told D not to 'speak with his girl' and to talk directly to him," investigators said.

Muhammad and Perkins reportedly began to argue and "D explained he meant no disrespect but made a comment about Marquis overreacting as he walked away."

The arrest report states that the female victim and Perkins continued to unload the vehicle to go inside the laundromat when she heard several gunshots.

The female victim told investigators that she saw Muhammad in a shooting stance with his arms extended, shooting at Perkins.

"She yelled at D and pleaded for him to stop, telling him her child was in the vehicle," investigators said. "D appeared to be in shock after the shooting."

According to investigators, surveillance video showed Perkins and the female victim on the driver's side of the vehicle when Muhammad placed the t-shirts he was attempting to sell on the ground. Police said Muhammad appeared to be rummaging through a small bag before pulling out a gun and beginning to shoot.

Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The female victim said she knew Muhammad from "where they all resided," and said they would regularly hang out near the front of their residence.

According to police, Muhammad was currently on probation at the time of the fatal shooting for a separate incident of discharging a firearm in the same area. Investigators said he is also a convicted felon for attempted burglary, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, robbery and battery.

Muhammad made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 25, where a judge ordered him to be held without bail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Watch Lt. Robert Price's initial press briefing on the shooting: