Suspect arrested in string of construction burglaries targeting newly built homes in Henderson

Police say Alexander Eduardo Hernandez targeted at least 10 newly built homes in Henderson and Las Vegas, stealing high-end appliances and materials
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a string of burglaries at new home construction sites in Henderson.

On Monday, detectives with the Henderson Police Department said they recovered nearly $25,000 in stolen appliances and construction materials. The suspect, identified by HPD as Alexander Eduardo Hernandez, was arrested on August 7.

Police said they believe Hernandez is connected to at least 10 burglaries targeting newly built homes in the Cadence Community and some within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.

HPD said their detectives served search warrants at several storage units on August 13 and recovered "high end" appliances, including new refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, dryers, flooring and other construction supplies.

Hernandez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges including residential burglary, attempted theft, theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of debit/credit cards without the owner's consent.

