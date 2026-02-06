Suspect arrested after man found fatally stabbed east of Las Vegas Strip

UPDATE | Feb. 18, 2026

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect at 50-year-old Anthony Vera.

Vera was arrested on Feb. 17 on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

UPDATE | Feb. 6, 2026

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared new information regarding a man found dead near Paradise Road and Edison Circle.

According to Metro, the man's injuries were confirmed to be from stab wounds.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.comj. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally wounded in an area just east of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Paradise Road and Edison Circle, which is south of Sierra Vista Drive.

Officers were called on reports of "a male laying in blood," Channel 13 was told. They found a person "who had several wounds and was unresponsive." The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There is not a suspect in custody at this time," police said.

This investigation is unfolding just hours after two people were critically injured in a shooting less than a mile away, on Sierra Vista Drive near University Center Drive. A suspect was said to be at large in that shooting.

Police tell us at this time, they don't believe these incidents are related.

This is a developing story.