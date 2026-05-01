Stabbing, robbery under investigation near Ed Fountain Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding an incident near Ed Fountain Park this afternoon.

According to LVMPD, a stabbing and robbery happened in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard near the park around 12:56 p.m. this Friday.

The victim sustained "what is now described a serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle. LVMPD's investigation is still underway.