Stabbing in east Las Vegas leaves one dead, one critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another is critical after a Thursday morning stabbing in east Las Vegas.
It happened around 6:41 a.m. in the 5100 block of E Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation but do not believe there is any outstanding threat to the community at this time.
This is a developing story.
