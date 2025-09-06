Second suspect arrested in connection to fight that left a man stabbed near Harry Reid Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two suspects are now in custody in connection to a fight near Harry Reid Airport that left one man dead.

It happened early Sept. 6 in the 4500 block of Paradise Road.

Officers received a call around 12:30 a.m., and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Ultimately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yusuf Mosely, 46, was identified as the victim. Mosley's family reached out to Channel 13, saying they're devastated by the loss.

“Yusuf was a proud military veteran and UNLV student having just completed his Junior year. He had a laugh that could brighten any room and never met a stranger. Even in his 40s, he went back to school to continue his learning and show others it’s never too late to start over. He lived just blocks from UNLV campus and sometimes stopped at the nearby store for a quick bite, part of his normal routine."

Police said Mosley was in a fight with two suspects, during which he was stabbed, and the suspects ran away before officers arrived.

Later in September, 34-year-old Isaiah Pierce was arrested in connection to the stabbing and booked on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Now, nearly three months after the initial incident, police said 25-year-old Nazzir Esserry turned himself in as the second suspect. He is held on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit battery.