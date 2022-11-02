Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Robert Telles appears in court following 74-page Grand Jury indictment

Robert Telles Charged in Court
KTNV
Robert Telles appeared in court on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for the third time to be formally charged by the District Attorney in the murder of local journalist Jeff German.
Robert Telles Charged in Court
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 11:32:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles will appear in court on Wednesday morning, following the release of the Grand Jury’s 74-page indictment on Tuesday.

Telles is accused of murdering Las Vegas journalist Jeff German outside of the reporter’s home. The indictment contains transcripts of 10 witness interviews, videos and photographs of the murder scene and surrounding area presented before jurors.

Telles is facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon of a person older than 60, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Telles waived his right to a jury trial in his initial arraignment hearing, meaning the trial will be conducted by the judge alone.

During a previous hearing, Clark County prosecutors told the judge that they don’t plan to seek the death penalty against Telles.

He is currently being held at CCDC without bail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH