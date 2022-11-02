Robert Telles appears in court following 74-page Grand Jury indictment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles will appear in court on Wednesday morning, following the release of the Grand Jury’s 74-page indictment on Tuesday.

Telles is accused of murdering Las Vegas journalist Jeff German outside of the reporter’s home. The indictment contains transcripts of 10 witness interviews, videos and photographs of the murder scene and surrounding area presented before jurors.

Telles is facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon of a person older than 60, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Telles waived his right to a jury trial in his initial arraignment hearing, meaning the trial will be conducted by the judge alone.

During a previous hearing, Clark County prosecutors told the judge that they don’t plan to seek the death penalty against Telles.

He is currently being held at CCDC without bail.