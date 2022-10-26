Watch Now
Former Clark County public administrator Rob Telles pleads not guilty in murder case

Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas journalist Jeff German
Rob Telles in court
KTNV
Clark County public administrator Robert Telles appeared in court and was removed from office on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Rob Telles in court
Posted at 7:59 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 11:54:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Clark County public administrator, Robert Telles, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning. He is accused of killing Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.

Telles also waived his right to a jury trial during an initial arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m.

Clark County prosecutors noted, "This will not be a capital case," meaning they don't plan to seek the death penalty against Telles.

Just this week, the former elected official hired a new, private attorney instead of using a court-appointed public defender to represent him.


He is facing murder charges and has been denied bail for now.

KTNV reporter Kelsey McFarland is at the courthouse and will report on the outcome of the hearing on 13 Action News at 11 a.m.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

