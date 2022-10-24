Accused killer, former public county administrator Robert Telles asking for 'substitution of attorney'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Accused killer and former county Public Administrator Robert Telles has bounced from a private attorney to the Public Defender's office. Now, he's making a change again.

13 Investigates has the latest in the criminal case of murdered Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

In a document filed Monday, Telles is asking for Substitution of Attorney. It shows Telles has obtained K. Ryan Helmick as his private attorney instead of using a Public Defender. The document is signed by Telles himself.

When Telles was first charged with murder, he had a private lawyer. Shortly thereafter, he petitioned the court to appoint the public defender's office to represent him on the murder charge, claiming he couldn't afford private counsel.

13 Investigates and other media outlets obtained a copy of the form Telles had to fill out, explaining why he couldn't afford to pay for his own attorney.

At the time he submitted that form, Telles was still in office. He and his wife reported a combined income of more than $20,000 a month.

He also listed $10,000 in a bank account, his home in Peccole Ranch and multiple rental properties in another state. But he claimed he wasn't making money on those rental properties.

Multiple media reports questioned how Telles would qualify for a public defender at taxpayers' expense. Then, on Monday, the flip flop in the form of this document showing he has, in fact, hired his own lawyer.

13 Investigates spoke with that new attorney, Ryan Helmick. He confirmed he is now representing Telles and that Telles is no longer represented by the Public Defender's office. Helmick declined to comment further or provide any statement at this time.

Telles is back in court Wednesday for initial arraignment.