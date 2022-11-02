District Court releases new details from Robert Telles murder indictment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state proved to a Grand Jury October 19 that prosecutors had ample evidence to bring Robert Telles to trial resulting in a murder indictment for the former Public Administrator in connection with the stabbing death of investigative reporter Jeff German in early September.

The 74 page transcript of 10 witness interviews included videos and photographs of the murder scene and surrounding area presented before jurors.

The state presented jurors with video from a next door neighbor of 26 years who's surveillance camera pointed toward German's home.

The neighbor, Roy Bailey, found German's body beside his home September 3, and described the moment to jurors when questioned by Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly.

"As I turned the corner I saw his leg right away, you know, I knew it was Jeff," Bailey told Jurors. "And I looked over and, you know, he was, his head was to the right and his hand was up in the air."

The video taken from Bailey's surveillance and others showed a man clad in orange with a large hat, gray shoes, and a dark bag stalking through the neighborhood in a red SUV on September 2.

The man entered German's side yard and moments later, when German exited his yard and followed the same path through a side pedestrian gate, the man pounced on him and stabbed him multiple times.

LVMPD Detective Arthur Hawkins testified the bushes had been disturbed and were left bloody in the attack.

Police searched Telles's home on September 4 and detective testimony revealed they'd found cut up gray shoes in a zip-lock bag under the living room couch, a large hat cut into multiple sections in a bag in a tool box in the garage, and a dark bag also in the garage.

Metro Detective Clifford Mogg testified the hat, shoes, and black bag matched those worn by the killer.

Forensic technicians and scientists also testified DNA matching Telles was found by swabbing fingernail clippings taken from German's right hand.

LVMPD Forensic Scientist Kimberly Dannenberger testified it was less than a one in 40,900,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 chance that the DNA would belong to a random individual over Telles.

Telles was indicted by the Grand Jury on one count of murder with a deadly weapon of a person older than 60.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.