Report: Volunteer at CCSD high school created fake identity to ask student for sex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details in the arrest of a volunteer at an east Las Vegas high school.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, 22-year-old Nicholas Jefferson created a fake identity using a TextFree application to solicit sexual materials and acts in exchange for money and the promise of modeling contracts while volunteering at Eldorado High School.

The investigation began when a coach at the high school reported that one of his players asked him about speaking up for himself. The coach thought the student was asking about bullying, but the student told him about strange interactions on campus with Jefferson.

When police spoke to the 18-year-old student, he said Jefferson told him he had a modeling agency and that Jefferson told him to take pictures of himself.

Some of the pictures were of the student shirtless, and were sent to Jefferson and an assistant named "Aaliyah." Jefferson said Aaliyah was a 19-year-old student at the College of Southern Nevada.

The student said whenever he expressed discomfort, both Jefferson and "Aaliyah" encouraged him to continue, telling him he wouldn't get a job if he stopped.

The student also told police about an incident that happened at the school in November, saying Jefferson told him to strip naked and Jefferson took a video of him masturbating on his phone.

A forensic analysis of the student's phone showed text message conversations between him, Jefferson and Aaliyah, discussing attempts to arrange a rideshare to get the student to Jefferson's home, offering money and modeling contracts in exchange for sex.

When authorities searched Jefferson's home as part of the investigation, an analysis of his phone showed the Pinger app to create the Aaliyah identity, photos the student had sent to "Aaliyah," and a rideshare account registered under Nick Jefferson using Aaliyah's phone number. They also found photos of an unidentified male with exposed genitals in a classroom at the school.

Jefferson was taken into custody on January 22, 2026. He faces charges of sexual conduct between a school volunteer and a pupil, attempted sexual conduct between a school volunteer and a pupil, unlawful communications between a person of authority and a pupil, and solicitation of prostitution.