Volunteer at east Las Vegas school arrested by CCSD police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A volunteer at an east Las Vegas high school has been arrested.
The Clark County School District Police Department confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Nicolas Jefferson on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Police said the arrest comes after an investigation initiated at Eldorado High School.
According to CCSDPD, Jefferson successfully completed a background check in 2025. He has since been terminated as a volunteer and will no longer be allowed on campus.
