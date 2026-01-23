Volunteer at east Las Vegas school arrested by CCSD police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A volunteer at an east Las Vegas high school has been arrested.

The Clark County School District Police Department confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Nicolas Jefferson on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Police said the arrest comes after an investigation initiated at Eldorado High School.

According to CCSDPD, Jefferson successfully completed a background check in 2025. He has since been terminated as a volunteer and will no longer be allowed on campus.