Report: Suspect placed officer in a choke hold during 'unruly' incident on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about what happened on the Las Vegas Strip that resulted in 11 arrests by police.

WATCH: Here's a look at some video we captured on our traffic cameras of the large police presence on the Strip Sunday morning:

Channel 13 obtained the arrest report for one of the people taken into custody that night.

Officers were conducting a routine foot patrol just after midnight in the area of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard when they heard a report of a disturbance near Planet Hollywood Casino.

When the officers arrived, they saw several uniformed officers trying to control a large and hostile crowd near the casino entrance.

The officers reported that many people in the crowd were throwing bottles, yelling, pushing, and refusing to leave the area as directed.

As the officers responded and tried to detain several subjects, a man later identified as Jose Aviles placed an officer in a rear naked choke hold.

Other responding officers were able to get Aviles to release his hold, but he continued to resist arrest, the report said. Police weren't able to gain control of him until they deployed their TASER.

Aviles is now held on charges of obstructing a pubic officer, battery on a protected person, and resisting a public officer.