11 arrested after 'unruly' crowd affected flow of traffic on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 11 people arrested after "unruly crowd" disrupted the flow of traffic on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say that a crowd formed outside a resort property in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

The crowd formed due to a performance that began to affect the flow of traffic, according to Metro Police.

At some point, officers made contact with the crowd and attempted to take people into custody. A person threw an item and struck an officer, but it did not result in any injury.

11 people were arrested.

Eventually, the situation calmed down and vehicle and pedestrian traffic returned to normal.

