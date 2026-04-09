Prosecutors drop state charges against man who set Teslas on fire in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors have dropped state charges against the man accused of setting Teslas on fire at a Las Vegas collision center last year.

That's because Paul Kim changed his plea in February and has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges. Kim's attorneys previously told me that Kim changed the plea because he will be able to appeal sentencing if they believe the court's reasoning is flawed and other enhancements won't be applicable to his case.

Last March, Kim approached the collision center, located near West Badura Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, around 2:45 a.m. Las Vegas police previously said Kim sprayed the word "RESIST" on the front doors of the building, fired shots at several vehicles, and then lit vehicles on fire using a Molotov cocktail.

WATCH: Flames spotted at Tesla collision center

WATCH: Video shows fire, heavy smoke at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

Kim has greed to plead guilty to two counts of arson, one count of attempted arson, and one count of possessing an unregistered firearm. He is facing up to 70 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

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