Police: Suspect at large after fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead and his suspected killer still at large after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the city's police department.
This happened at 9:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of McCarran Street, which is in the area of Azure Avenue and Losee Road.
According to a press release from the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man in his 40s. Despite life-saving measures, police say the man died from his injuries. He was not publicly identified as of this report.
"The suspect involved in this homicide fled the scene prior to our officers' arrival," a NLVPD spokesperson stated.
Police did not immediately provide any description of a potential suspect or suspects. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information that could help police locate the suspect is asked to contact NLVPD by calling 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
