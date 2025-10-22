Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Summerlin couple found dead in bedroom with gunshot wounds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A husband and wife in Summerlin were found dead in their bedroom Tuesday afternoon from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they received a call around 4:35 p.m. for a welfare check in the 11000 block of Glacier View Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said no one answered the door. Officers checked the backyard window and saw an older man inside lying motionless on a bed. Officers entered the home and found the man and an older woman both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced them both deceased.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and learned that the couple had recently been informed their medical conditions had worsened. "Detectives believe the elderly man shot his wife and then himself," LVMPD said in a news release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

