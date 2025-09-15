Police: Shooting in east Las Vegas kills one, leaves two others in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead, two are in critical condition, and two more are detained after an overnight shooting in east Las Vegas.

It happened in the area of the 4400 block of E Washington Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Price, reports of gunfire first came in around 1 a.m., and while officers were on their way to the scene, the call was upgraded to someone having been shot.

When they arrived, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of those people were taken to University Medical Center, where they are in critical condition, and the third was pronounced dead at the scene, Price said.

Price said authorities do have two people detained in connection to the shooting. He also said they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

You can watch that full briefing here: