Police searching for additional victims after unlicensed massage therapist arrested on sexual assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are seeking any additional victims after a man was arrested on sexual assault and lewdness charges.

On July 20, 58-year-old Eduardo Gregorio MartinezMillan was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail on two counts of sexual assault, a count of open and gross lewdness, and doing business without a license.

That Sunday, the sex crimes division of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was contacted by someone alleging she was sexually assaulted by her massage therapist, later identified as MartinezMillan.

He was operating an unlicensed massage therapy business out of his home, police said, and advertised himself through business cards and word of mouth.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims, and anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about these crimes is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-2963 or email at SAHotlineTips@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.