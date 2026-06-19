Police report reveals new details on recent arrest in years-long Henderson homicide investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're learning new details surrounding the recent arrest of a suspect in a Henderson homicide that happened four years ago.

The Henderson Police Department recently announced the arrest of 37-year-old Markus Williams in connection with the death of Yong Temple.

Detectives' investigation into Temple's murder began on Jan.7, 2022 when police say Temple's friend called police to report they had not heard from her and were concerned.

Police found Temple's body inside a residence in the 1800 block of Indian Bend Drive, near Valle Verde Drive and Wigwam Parkway. According to information from police, she died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

According to police documents recently obtained by Channel 13, Williams was connected as a person of interest early in the investigation after he was found with some of Temple's belongings just days after she was found dead.

Those include packages addressed to Temple and two sets of car key fobs, along with house keys that were connected to Temple's home during the investigation. When police asked how he got these items, Williams said he just found them on the cart path of a nearby golf course.

In the initial months of the investigation, DNA testing could not produce a conclusive suspect.

In recent months, more advanced forensic testing linked Williams to the crime, leading to his arrest.

Williams was arrested on June 13 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center for open murder, police said.