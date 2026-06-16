Henderson detectives make arrest in 2022 killing of 68-year-old woman

HENDERSON (KTNV) — More than four years since a 68-year-old woman was found dead in Henderson, the city's police department has made an arrest.

On Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Markus Williams in connection with the death of Yong Temple.

Detectives' investigation into Temple's murder began on Jan.7, 2022 when police say Temple's friend called police to report they had not heard from her and were concerned.

Police found Temple's body inside a residence in the 1800 block of Indian Bend Drive, near Valle Verde Drive and Wigwam Parkway. According to information from police, she died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Williams was arrested on Saturday, June 13 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center for open murder, police said. Officials did not immediately elaborate on what evidence led to his arrest.

"This investigation involved the collaborative efforts of the Henderson Police Department's Cold Case unit, the Henderson Police Department's Crime Scene Analyst Unit, Henderson Police Department Intelligence Unit, Henderson Police Investigative Division and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Forensic DNA Laboratory," officials stated in the news release.

Henderson Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact HPD at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.