Police: Paradise fight ends in fatal stabbing, leaving one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 9:35 a.m. on August 22, a fight in a Paradise wash area near Algonquin Drive and East Viking Road ended in a fatal stabbing, LVMPD shared.

When police responded, they found a man on the ground "suffering from apparent stab wounds," after the suspect fled the scene, officials said.

Police said that aid was rendered to the victim until medical staff arrived, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.