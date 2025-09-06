Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Paradise, impaired suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a fatal crash on McLeod Drive and East Tropicana Avenue on September 5 around 11:25 p.m., LVMPD shared.

According to evidence found by LVMPD and witness statements, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue, nearing the McLeod Drive intersection in the rightmost lane. A Honda Accord, driven by 36-year-old Bryan Vargas-Caicedo, was traveling westbound on Tropicana and made a left turn onto McLeod Drive, colliding with the motorcyclist and ejecting him onto the roadway, police said.

Though the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead by medical staff, said officials. Vargas-Caicedo sustained minor injuries and was found to exhibit signs of impairment, "and was subsequently booked into Clark County Detention Center," LVMPD said.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate the crash. This incident raises traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2025 to 111.