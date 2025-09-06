Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Paradise, impaired suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a fatal crash on McLeod Drive and East Tropicana Avenue on September 5 around 11:25 p.m., LVMPD shared.
According to evidence found by LVMPD and witness statements, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue, nearing the McLeod Drive intersection in the rightmost lane. A Honda Accord, driven by 36-year-old Bryan Vargas-Caicedo, was traveling westbound on Tropicana and made a left turn onto McLeod Drive, colliding with the motorcyclist and ejecting him onto the roadway, police said.
Though the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead by medical staff, said officials. Vargas-Caicedo sustained minor injuries and was found to exhibit signs of impairment, "and was subsequently booked into Clark County Detention Center," LVMPD said.
LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate the crash. This incident raises traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2025 to 111.
-
DOJ: Guilty plea reached for Nevada man involved in tax evasion schemeMichael J. Moore, the operator of X Tax Pros in Las Vegas, "promoted a fraudulent tax avoidance scheme called the 'Special Tax Shelter Strategy,'" the DOJ said on Friday.
Police need help finding woman, cars possibly involved in Spring Valley shootingIt happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, in the area of Spruce Grove Street and Sonnet Court, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
CCSD Police: Basic Academy teacher arrested for student relationshipOn Thursday, CCSDPD shared that they have arrested a CCSD employee "on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with an individual who was a student during the 2024-25 school year."
National Parks authorities asking for help in assault investigation at Lake MeadIt happened on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Las Vegas Bay Campground. A park visitor reported being assaulted with a deadly weapon by another camper. When the visitor called 911, the suspect ran away.