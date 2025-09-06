Police: Man stabs roommate, arrested for 'Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD shared that a man was stabbed by his roommate inside of an apartment on September 6.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds, and provided aid until medical staff arrived, LVMPD shared. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The roommate, 39-year-old Christian Bryant, had argued with the victim before the stabbing occurred, detectives found. According to police, "Bryant left the scene after the incident and was later taken into custody by patrol officers," whre he was "transported to the Clark County Detention Center and was booked for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.