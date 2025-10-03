Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police take someone into custody after hit-and-run near Rancho High

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that hospitalized someone with life-threatening injuries.

It happened near 21st Street and Owns Avenue around 7:39 a.m. Friday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the wreck involved a juvenile pedestrian and that the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The vehicle did not remain on scene, but police later took someone into custody connected to the crash.

Police will release further information at a 10:45 a.m. briefing, which you can watch live here:

This is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area due to road closures.

