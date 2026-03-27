LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of E Bonanza Road just east of Eastern Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said dispatch received a 911 call from a woman saying her boyfriend had been shot.

WATCH the full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Police investigating after man found fatally shot in his car near downtown

When officers arrived, they found someone inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel rendered aid, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared the victim was in his car listening to music when witnesses then heard two men arguing. Police said the witnesses then heard gunshots, and when the girlfriend came out to check on her boyfriend, she found he had been shot.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information connected to this incident, reach out to LVMPD or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of Nevada.