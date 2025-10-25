Police: Homicide under investigation in North Las Vegas after woman's death

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, North Las Vegas Police Department shared details with Channel 13 regarding a homicide that occurred the evening of October 24.
According to LVMPD, officers responded to the 4500 block of Anspach Street on Friday around 11:45 p.m. regarding a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found an "unresponsive 19-year-old female," according to LVMPD. She was provided medical aid, but later died from her injuries, officials shared.
Police said that the suspect fled the scene before officers responded to the incident.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
Las Vegas tied to FBI gambling sting involving mafia, NBA coach and playerChauncey Billups was charged with participating in a conspiracy to fix high-stakes card games in Las Vegas, Miami, Manhattan and the Hamptons that were backed by La Cosa Nostra Crime families.
Police: Summerlin couple found dead in bedroom with gunshot woundsLas Vegas couple found dead from gunshot wounds in apparent murder-suicide after learning of worsening medical conditions, police say.
Suspect arrested in connection to string of North Las Vegas shootingsNorth Las Vegas police arrest 36-year-old Hector Andres Rodriguez for multiple September shootings, including one that injured a 13-year-old student.
Arizona teen dies after gun discharges while 'manipulating' weaponAn investigation is underway after Mohave County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported accidental shooting on Flag Mine Road in Arizona.