Police: Homicide under investigation in North Las Vegas after woman's death

File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, North Las Vegas Police Department shared details with Channel 13 regarding a homicide that occurred the evening of October 24.

According to LVMPD, officers responded to the 4500 block of Anspach Street on Friday around 11:45 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found an "unresponsive 19-year-old female," according to LVMPD. She was provided medical aid, but later died from her injuries, officials shared.

Police said that the suspect fled the scene before officers responded to the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

