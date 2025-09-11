Police: Community aid requested to identify victim of violent crime in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared the description of a victim of a violent crime to receive community aid in identifying the man.
On September 8 around 8:00 p.m., police responded to the East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamb Boulevard intersection, where a stabbing had occurred on a bus, officials said. They discovered evidence of an incident, but could not find the victim at the time, LVMPD shared.
Police said that through video footage, detectives found that a man had been stabbed by an "unknown individual" on the bus.
This is the description LVMPD shared with us:
"The victim is described as a Hispanic male adult, in his 60's, with gray hair and a mustache, wearing a blue shirt with a stripe and gray pants."
After the incident, LVMPD determined that both victim and suspect exited the bus in different dirctions.
Anyone who recognizes the victim in this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Detectives by phone at 702-828-7355, or by email at j16292m@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
