Police: BMW driven 'recklessly' in North Las Vegas before killing teen, critically injuring another

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is in custody after hitting two teenage girls on a busy street in North Las Vegas, killing one and critically injuring the other.

Police say impairment is suspected, and the driver was booked into jail for reckless driving resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, child endangerment, and driving without a valid license.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says officers responded at 3:41 p.m. near the intersection of West Craig Road and Simmons Street. The preliminary investigation found the driver of a 2020 BMW X3 was traveling northbound on Simmons "at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles and weaving through traffic" before the collision.

At the intersection, the BMW hit a 2021 Kia Optima that was making a left turn, police stated. The driver of the BMW continued northbound, "losing control as it traveled through the intersection" and left the roadway.

The SUV hit a utility pole, landscaping, and a cinder block wall before colliding with two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police stated.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian, identified as a 19-year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police note the driver of the Kia was not injured, and a juvenile passenger in the BMW was also unharmed.

The BMW driver "showed signs of possible impairment" and was taken into custody, according to police. As of this report, he was identified only as a 32-year-old male.

Police say their investigation into this crash is ongoing. They urged anyone with information to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.