Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Passenger dies after collision with traffic control signal, driver arrested for DUI-related charges

Las Vegas police
KTNV
File photo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's crime tape and police van.
Las Vegas police
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 107th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025 was recorded Saturday morning after a passenger was killed in a "vehicle versus fixed object" collision, police shared.

At around 2:10 a.m., a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on South Valley View Boulevard collided with a traffic control signal support while approaching West Harmon Avenue, according to LVMPD.

The sole 53-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for "advanced medical care," police said, where they were later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The driver, 41, was "arrested for DUI-related charges" after showing signs of impairment, LVMPD said.

This incident is under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school