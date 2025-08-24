Passenger dies after collision with traffic control signal, driver arrested for DUI-related charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 107th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025 was recorded Saturday morning after a passenger was killed in a "vehicle versus fixed object" collision, police shared.

At around 2:10 a.m., a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on South Valley View Boulevard collided with a traffic control signal support while approaching West Harmon Avenue, according to LVMPD.

The sole 53-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for "advanced medical care," police said, where they were later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The driver, 41, was "arrested for DUI-related charges" after showing signs of impairment, LVMPD said.

This incident is under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.