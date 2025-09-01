Parking lot fight leads to stabbing death in northeast valley, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight in the northeast valley Sunday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.

It happened around 6:03 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said dispatch first received a report of a fight between two men, then received a second report saying a man was stabbed at the same location.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering multiple stab wounds.

Officers rendered aid until the victim could be taken to an area hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, authorities learned the victim and suspect had gotten into an argument inside a business, and when they left, they immediately started fighting in the parking lot.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, then ran away before police arrived, according to LVMPD.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.