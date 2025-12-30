North Las Vegas overnight shooting leaves one dead, search for suspect ongoing

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in North Las Vegas left one person dead.
It happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lillis Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect ran away before officers arrived, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
